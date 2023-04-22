ED chargesheets Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd in PMLA case

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar against Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd (NDCSL), its group companies Nava Diganta Agro Industries Ltd, Nava Diganta Projects Ltd, Nava Diganta Properties Ltd and their directors Anjan Kumar Baliyarsingh, Pradeep Kumar Pattnaik, Kartikeya Parida, Ramachandra Hansadh, Subarna Naik and Hitesh Kumar Bagartti.

The ED said that the accused also acquired proceeds of crime worth Rs 2.15 crore.

The court has also taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) undervarious sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, against NDCSL and 10 others for perpetration of offence of cheating and fraudulently inducing delivery of property, promoting and conducting money circulation scheme.

The investigation revealed that NDCSL and NDAIL were collecting public deposits fraudulently by issuing "Redeemable Preference Shares" and "Non-Convertible Debentures (income debentures and wealth debentures)" by alluring them of paying higher interest by issuing money receipt and certificates to this effect without having any authorization to do such activities wherein they subsequently misappropriated the invested amount and diverted the funds in the form of "loans" to their group concerns namely NDPJL and NDPPL amongst others.

The properties registered in the name of NDPJL and NDAIL were found to have been acquired out of the proceeds of crime generated by NDCSL and NDAIL.

Earlier, the ED attached assets worth Rs 2.15 crore of the accused.

