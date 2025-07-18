ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.83 crore in transnational cyber fraud case

Patna, July 18 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Patna Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 2.83 crore in connection with a transnational cyber fraud case involving fake call centres operated by Sagar Yadav and his Kolkata-based firms M/s Scrapix Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd and M/s Casanovus Reality Pvt Ltd, a statement from the probe agency said on Friday.

The attached properties consist of land parcels, flats, fixed deposits etc. The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED initiated an investigation into the case based on information of cyber fraud committed on Ms Carmel Fox, an Irish National, received from the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Ireland, forwarded by the CBI.

Patna Zonal Office of ED initiated an investigation by recording an ECIR into this matter as the case was covered under the category of offence of “Cross-border implication”, since the offence was committed in a foreign country and later the Proceeds of Crime (POC) were transferred to India.

ED investigation revealed that a group of individuals was committing acts of cyber fraud on foreign nationals by establishing fake call centres and the POC generated through such acts of cyber fraud was brought into India via Western Union/Moneygram, Rewire, Remitly as well as cryptocurrencies and then used to launder via apps such as Lenden Club, Lendbox, Liquiloans etc.

So far, the ED has arrested seven individuals, including kingpin Sagar Yadav, and has filed one charge sheet and two supplementary charge sheets against him, his firms, and associates.

According to ED, further investigation revealed that two immovable properties were purchased in the names of M/s Scrapix Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd and M/s Casanovus Reality Pvt, with sale consideration paid using the POC.

These immovable properties, amounting to Rs 2.67 crore (approx) have been placed under provisional attachment. Movable properties, valued at Rs 15.75 Lakh (approx), in the form of Fixed Deposits (FDs) have also been placed under provisional attachment.

Further investigation is in progress.

