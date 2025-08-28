ED attaches assets worth Rs 18.78cr in connection with probe into money laundering case

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 18.78 crore in connection with the ongoing investigation in the matter of T.P. Global FX/ IX Global under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a statement, the ED's Kolkata Zonal Office said on Thursday that the attached assets are in the form of flats/apartments, commercial spaces, fixed deposits and mutual funds.

Based on the FIR registered by Kolkata Police, Maharashtra Police and Gujarat Police under various sections of IPC, 1860, the ED initiated investigation in the matter of TP Global FX/ IX Global against T.M. Traders, K.K. Traders, T.P. Global FX, IX Global, IX Academy Pvt. Ltd and others.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the website of T.P. Global FX is neither registered with RBI nor does it have any authorisation from RBI for forex trading. In September, 2022, The RBI also issued an alert list, including the name of T.P. Global FX, which was published to caution general public against unauthorised forex trading platforms.

ED investigation revealed that a sophisticated deception was orchestrated by individuals such as Prasenjit Das and Tushar Patel by utilising numerous dummy companies to entice investors into a fraudulent scheme promising high returns on forex trading investments through T.P. Global FX.

Additionally, the Directors and Promoters/influencers of IX Global, namely Viraj Suhas Patil and Joseph Martinez and others, actively promoted T.P. Global FX as their preferred brokers. Members and users of IX Global invested through the online platform of T.P. Global FX for their forex trading activities.

During further investigation, it is revealed that multiple FIRs have been registered across the country against such companies and people associated with them.

Previously, ED had arrested Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Prasenjit Das and Viraj Suhas Patil in the case.

The total amount of seized/frozen/attached assets after the present attachment stands at Rs 291 crore (approx) in the form of cash, gold, real estate, hospitality establishments, office spaces, agricultural land, vehicles, crypto currencies, and bank balances.

Further, three Prosecution Complaints have already been filed against the accused persons before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.