ED arrests Chhattisgarh ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya

Raipur, July 18 (IANS) In a politically charged development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the multi-crore liquor scam in the state.

The arrest took place at the Baghel residence in Bhilai, Durg district, following fresh raids conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED officials cited newly-obtained evidence as the basis for their action.

Chaitanya, after his arrest, was taken to Raipur where he will be interrogated by the central agency.

Chaitanya’s arrest coincided with his birthday and the final day of the Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, prompting sharp reactions from Congress leaders.

The Congress party’s Chhattisgarh unit and Bhupesh Baghel accused the Central government of political revenge for raising their voice against them.

As the ED went about its work at Chaitanya Baghel's house, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s office in a post on his official X handle linked the timing of the central agency’s action to a political development, claiming that the sleuths were sent just hours before the Congress was set to raise the issue of tree felling in Raigarh on the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly.

Congress workers gathered outside the ED's office in Raipur to protest the arrest, alleging political vendetta.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant led a walkout from the Assembly, stating that the party would not be intimidated by central agencies.

The liquor scam, according to ED findings, allegedly operated between 2019 and 2022 during the tenure of the Baghel-led government.

The agency claims that a parallel excise network was run by a syndicate involving some government officers and businessmen.

Liquor was sold without proper accounting, resulting in an alleged loss of over Rs 2,100 crore to the state exchequer.

Speculation also surrounds Chaitanya’s possible links to the Mahadev betting App, though the ED has not officially confirmed this aspect of the investigation.

The arrest marks a deepening of the probe, which has already seen the detention of several senior officials and political figures.

