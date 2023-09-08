Eco-friendly decorations of key roads for G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Eco-friendly decorations are being carried out on important roads of the national capital for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

This has been carried out following direction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for garlanding of trees with marigold flowers.

"Trees adorned with marigold flowers will welcome G20 HoGs/HoSs on roads from Air Force Station, Palam to Sardar Patel Marg to Rajghat- all roads where they will visit," a government statement said.

Around 400 trees around Palam technical area (Thimmaiya road and Parade road) is being garlanded with two coloured marigold flowers by the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.

The statement further said: "Around 200 trees and 100 poles is being garlanded by the Public Works Department around Kisan Ghat area near Raj Ghat. Around 1,200 trees by the New Delhi Municipal Council in Sardar Patel road and around important intersections. Around 300 trees by Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

