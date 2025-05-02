ECB bars transgender females from taking part in women’s and girl’s cricket in England

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday that transgender females will not be able to take part in all levels of women’s and girl’s cricket in England and Wales with immediate effect.

Transgender females were barred from playing in top two tiers of elite women’s cricket and The Hundred since the start of this year. But the ECB at that time had permitted them to compete in the tier three of the domestic women’s game and recreational cricket.

But the recent UK Supreme Court ruling on April 15, where it said the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, has meant that the ECB has now changed its policy. ECB, though, said transgender females and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket.

“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

“However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary. We acknowledge that this decision will have a significant impact on transgender women and girls.

“We will work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support people impacted by this change in our regulations. We await updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and will study this carefully. We maintain that abuse or discrimination has no place in our sport and are committed to ensuring that cricket is played in a spirit of respect and inclusivity,” said the ECB in its statement on Friday.

The decision follows a day after the English Football Association (FA) said on Thursday that transgender females will no longer be able to participate in women's football in England, starting from June 1. Later, England Netball also announced that transgender females will no longer compete in women's competition from September 1.

