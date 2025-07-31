EBITDA from incubating businesses up 5 pc to Rs 2,800 crore in Q1: Adani Enterprises

Ahmedabad, July 31 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that EBITDA from incubating businesses have increased by 5 per cent to Rs 2,800 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) on a year-on-year basis -- contributing 74 per cent to the quarterly results.

The company registered consolidated EBITDA at Rs 3,786 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 1,466 crore – with total income at Rs 22,437 crore -- in the quarter ended June 30.

"Adani Enterprises has established itself as one of the world’s most successful infrastructure incubators. The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects the strength and scalability of our operating model,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

This performance has been led by the airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61 per cent year-on-year growth in EBITDA to Rs 1,094 crore.

"With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Copper Plant and the Ganga Expressway set to become operational, we are accelerating our mission to build next-generation infrastructure platforms that are globally benchmarked, technologically advanced and strategically vital to India’s growth story," Gautam Adani noted.

Results for the quarter were impacted primarily on account of the decrease in trade volume and volatility of index prices in IRM and commercial mining, the company said.

Among the business highlights of the quarter, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) received its first external order of 300 MW for the new 3.3 MW WTG model.

ANIL has successfully supplied 1GW of India’s largest 5.2 MW wind turbines. It also commissioned India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen pilot plant, marking a major milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL-Airports) secured $1.75 billion through ECBs and project financing across six airports and MIAL to enable financial flexibility for growth in the quarter.

Mumbai airport received its tariff order for the 4th control period - FY25 to FY29 - with an effective date from May 16, 2025. During the quarter, seven new routes and two new airlines were added, the company informed.

AEL said it will witness operationalisation of the large infra-assets during this fiscal year, reflecting its project execution capabilities, which should result in EBITDA unlock and long-term value creation.

