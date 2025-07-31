Telangana DSC Teacher Recruitment: Weightage System Revised

The Telangana School Education Department has suggested a revised weightage system for contract teachers who are employed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the coming District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment. This development is expected to benefit approximately 10,000 teaching personnel who work in these organizations.

How the Weightage System Will Work

As per the proposal, contract teachers will receive marks depending on the area and length of service. The weightage system will provide marks in the following manner:

1.5 marks per year of rural area service

1.3 marks per year of urban area service

1 mark per year of GHMC area service

Benefits for Contract Teachers

A rural area teacher who works for 6.5 years will get full marks, whereas a candidate from an urban area will have to work for eight years to get the full weightage. Likewise, in the GHMC circle, it would take 10 years of service to receive 10 marks. This recommended system is done on the basis of House Rent Allowance (HRA) and will be helpful for the contract teachers who are employed in KGBVs and SSA.

A Long-Pending Demand

The weightage in DSC recruitment has been a long-pending demand of the SSA employees, who had previously protested seeking regularization of their services or their integration with the Education department. This proposal, if implemented, will relieve thousands of contract teachers in Telangana.

Impact on Education

The suggested weightage system will not only be advantageous for contract teachers but also provide due recognition to experienced teachers in the selection process. It is likely to improve the morale of contract teachers and motivate them to work in these institutions further.

