East Champaran hooch tragedy: Toll reach 37, police arrest 128

Patna, April 17 (IANS) The toll in the East Champaran liquor tragedy reached 37 and Bihar Police on Monday said that they have arrested 128 persons who are involved in illegal trade of liquor in the district.

ADGP, CID, Jitendra Kumar said that 5 FIRs had been registered in connection with the tragedy and 25 accused have been arrested, as well as 103 persons involved in illegal liquor trade.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims died due to consumption of methyl alcohol-laced liquid. It was brought in the form of spirits from other states. However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the viscera report," he said.

"We have carried out a campaign and seized 917 litres of country made liquor and 10 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). We have also suspended two Anti-Liquor Task Force SHOs of Areraj and Sadar units and 5 SHOs of Turkaulia, Sugauli, Paharpur, Harsiddhi and one more place," the ADGP added.

The hooch tragedy happened on April 14-15 and 37 persons lost their lives in it so far.

"We have initiated a door to door campaign under the supervision of SP of East Champaran district and rescued the ill persons. 25 persons were admitted in government hospitals and 10 in private hospitals. Besides, 15 persons are admitted in Sadar hospital Motihari," Kumar said.

