Early days in Gambhir’s career as head coach, he’ll soon learn, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Former India player and head coach Ravi Shastri backed current coach Gautam Gambhir to soon learn from the setbacks in the early phase of his stint at the helm in the national set-up.

Shastri’s comments come after India suffered their first-ever Test series loss at home in 12 years, through a 113-run defeat to New Zealand in the second Test at Pune. Gambhir, who took over as India's coach from Rahul Dravid in July, also saw the team lose its first bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka after 27 years in August.

"New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It's food for thought (on series loss). He (Gambhir) has just taken over the job. It's never easy being coach of a team that has such a big following. It's still early days in his career as a coach. But he'll soon learn," said Shastri when on air in the match at MCA Stadium, Gahunje.

After an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Bengaluru, the defeat in Pune inside three days meant India’s unbeaten 18-series streak at home was brought to a screeching halt. The last time India lost a Test series at home was in November-December 2012, when they lost to Alastair Cook-led England 2-1.

Though India have retained their top spot in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the Rohit Sharma-led side has suffered a drop in their points percentage to be at 62.82 points percentage. There is now not much to separate India from Australia, who are at number two on the standings with 62.50 points percentage.

With New Zealand having an unassailable 2-0 lead, India will be aiming for a consolation win when the third and final Test of the series takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1-5, before heading to Australia for the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.