EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meet

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting to discuss the bilateral relations between ndia and Australia.

"A great start this morning meeting Australian FM Senator Penny Wong in Tokyo," he said in a post on X.

The leaders spoke about the steps to strengthen the bilateral ties of the two nations and further deepen the cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Spoke about further steps to intensify our bilateral ties, including in security, trade and education. Also discussed deepening our practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to continuing this at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting shortly," the EAM added.

Jaishankar is in Tokyo to attend the eighth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers on Monday, where the grouping comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States, will review and build on continuing initiatives and announce deliverable outcomes.

This gathering follows the ministers' summit that took place in Hiroshima earlier this year and a subsequent follow-up meeting in New York.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries committed to enhancing and supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

This meeting will further lead on previous discussions and bolster cooperation among the member nations.

