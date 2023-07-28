‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes affecting many upcoming projects in Hollywood , ‘Dune 2’ is likely to be indefinitely delayed despite producers claiming otherwise.

This indefinite delay is coming due to the fact that the America AMC theatre line is now running out of cash combined with the damage that COVID-19 has unleashed on Hollywood, and the SAG-AFTRA strikes leading to only more losses.

No official figures are yet out, and while there is a small chance that ‘Dune 2’ may yet see the light of day and hit theatres, possibilities are appearing all the worse now.

The early cancellation of ‘Dune 2’ event at the San Diego- Comic con was already a very strong indicator that the movie could get delayed.

‘Dune 2’ is also associated with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) and that is the biggest problem as SAG-AFTRA and WGA protesters are completely against them, and the strikes have led to the delay of every project which AMPTP is associated with.

'Deadline' had earlier reported that as things stand ‘Dune 2’ will be released on November 3, 2023 as planned. However, the final decision is going to come down to the studio Legendary which is making the film, and they have confirmed themselves to be currently in a "wait-and-see mode." A final decision is unlikely to be made until September when the next leg of marketing needs to begin.

The decision on ‘Aquaman 2’ is split and there is little comment about it, but as the movie is shot with AI, it is also very likely to be indefinitely delayed as AI overuse is also one of the biggest points of the strikes.

As reported by 'Deadline', if AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA see eye-to-eye by Labour Day weekend, only then will ‘Dune 2’ release on its scheduled date. While director Denis Villeneuve is confident that the film will hit the screens on its scheduled date and had denied all "rumours" of the film being delayed. As such, there has been no comment from the studio.

