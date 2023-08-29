Dulquer Salman, Gayatari Arun, Lissy Lakshmi gather for Thiruvonam celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) The day of Onam is going ahead with great fervour for all Malayalam people, as the whole of Kerala is engrossed in heavy celebrations. This also includes the biggest Malayalam cinema celebrities, with Dulquer Salman, Gayatari Arun, Lissy Lakshmi, Tovino Thomas all geared up for celebration.

Dulquer Salman took to his X account and wrote: “My favourite time of the year! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookkalmas and onakkodi! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam, filled with love, peace, health and prosperity.”

The ‘The King of Kotha’ actor sported a yellow gold laced kurta folding his hands in reverence and joy.

Popular Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, shared a picture with his wife Lidiy and conveyed his wishes for the occasion of Thiruvonam and wrote: “A hearty Onam to all!”

Actress Gayathari Arun, donning a white and red saree woven from Kasuvu cloth posted a picture of herself, standing under a necklace of garlands and wrote: “Happy Onam to all!”

Actress Lissy Lakshmi shared a video of herself, celebrating the festival with her family. This included her daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan, son Siddhartha and daughter-in-law Merlin. She wrote: “As Kerala welcomes our dear King, I wish you all an Onam filled with Happiness and Joy! My heartfelt Onashmaskal !” She was shown participating in both Pookkalam and Onamsadya.

Jayasura posted a picture of himself, sitting with his wife Saritha Jayasurya and wrote: “Thiruvonam wishes to all!”

Malayalam cinema's big time directors Jeethu Josepth and Jayaraj also came on board with their wishes of a ‘Happy Thiruvonam’ on their social media accounts.

All of Kerala has gathered for the big occasion, cutting across all boundaries while gathering in celebration for blessings of King Mahabali and the spirit of Vamana, going up to temples in Kochi or simply participating in eating delicious meals and spending time with their families.

