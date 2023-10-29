Drugs worth Rs 5 cr from Manipur seized in Assam, one arrested

Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Assam Police foiled an interstate drug peddling attempt and seized narcotic substances worth Rs 5 crore in Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Sunday, adding that a person was arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

According to police, the consignment of drugs was coming from Manipur.

A senior police officer said that the security personnel stopped a car on Saturday night near the Lahorijan outpost area of the district after receiving a tip.

Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia stated, "After a thorough search of the vehicle, we recovered a huge quantity of drugs and arrested one peddler, who is from Manipur."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police operation and stated in a post on ‘X’ that they had found 50 soap boxes that held 637.28 grams of heroin.

He wrote, “As part of our ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, Karbi Anglong policeintercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 637.28 gms of heroin contained in 50 soap boxes. The driver has been apprehended in this regard.”

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) guidelines, the total value of the drugs that were seized will be around Rs 5 crore, according to a top Assam Police official.

