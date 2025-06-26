Drugs worth Rs 45 crore seized in one year, foreign students found involved: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that in the past year, drugs of various kinds, including 4,000 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 45 crore, have been seized, and many foreign students have been involved in drug-related activities.

The minister said this after inaugurating the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ event organised by Bengaluru City Police at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Parameshwara urged students not to ruin their lives by falling prey to drug addiction, emphasising that they have a bright future ahead.

“There is a global movement against drug abuse and human trafficking. Awareness is being raised about the dangers of drug addiction. People need to understand the physical and mental harm caused by drug use,” he added.

Parameshwara stated that legal action is being taken to curb drug peddling. “However, laws alone are not enough. Awareness campaigns are being designed in ways that appeal to the minds of youth. If the problem persists despite these efforts, legal action will follow,” he said.

He pointed out that in some states, drug peddlers’ properties are being seized and cases are being booked under the Goonda Act.

“In the last Assembly session, the Chief Minister announced his commitment to making Karnataka drug-free. Punjab was once referred to as ‘Udta Punjab’ due to the extent of drug abuse there. We will not let such a situation arise in our state. Harsher decisions will be taken to eliminate drug-related activities,” Parameshwara stated.

In Karnataka, awareness programmes have reached 6.5 lakh students. Police personnel from each station have been instructed to visit schools and colleges every month to gather information and monitor the situation. Each college has been directed to form an anti-drug committee, he said.

"The State Police Department will not compromise in any way. Citizens must immediately inform the police via QR code if they come across any drug activity. People should report any illegal activities they notice in their surroundings," Parameshwara urged.

The Home Minister gave the green signal to the process of destruction of the seized drugs worth Rs 45 crore through an online platform.

He also released the ‘Raksha’ QR code, through which the public can provide information to the police regarding drug-related activities.

Heads of various educational institutions, who collaborated with Bengaluru City Police to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug use, were felicitated and awarded.

