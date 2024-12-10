Drug peddler’s property worth Rs 50 lakh seized in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) The property of a drug peddler worth Rs 50 lakh was attached on Tuesday by police in J&K’s Anantnag district, officials said.

“In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Anantnag Police has attached a residential property worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Gh Hassan Bandro alias Qasim, son of Wali Mohammad, a resident of Sotkipora. This action was carried out by Police Station Srigufwara as part of the ongoing intensified efforts to combat the drug menace,” an official statement said.

“The accused, a habitual offender, has a history of involvement in drug trafficking and is implicated in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, at Police Station Srigufwara. These cases highlight his repeated attempts to undermine societal well-being through illegal activities. The attachment of the property sends a strong message to those engaged in the illegal drug trade that such activities will not be tolerated,” the police said.

“Anantnag Police is determined to dismantle drug trafficking networks by targeting their financial resources and operational bases, he said. The police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating the drug menace and have urged the public to come forward with any information about drug trafficking or related activities. Cooperation from citizens is essential to safeguarding communities and ensuring a drug-free society,” the statement said.

J&K Police have been aggressively going after terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism.

Security forces believe that the funds generated from drug trafficking are partly used to fund terrorism and partly to sustain the drug mafia.

Drugs are also used to lure youth towards terrorism by subjugating them through drug addiction.

