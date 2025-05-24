Drug bust in Delhi University area leads to arrest of supplier, 4 others

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) In an anti-drugs operation near Delhi University’s North Campus, a medicine shop owner, a medical representative and three others were arrested for supplying pharmaceutical drugs without any bill or prescription, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (Crime) said 2,360 capsules of Tramadol, 135 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup and five mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as Manish Bhatle (26), Devender (57), Nikhil alias Gunnu (28), Ankit Gupta (40) and Kapil (28).

According to an FIR registered on May 12, the racket was unearthed with the arrest of Manish Bhatle, a resident of Sabzi Mandi Ghantaghar, Malka Ganj, from University road, near Shri Ram Institute.

At the time of arrest, he was holding two plastic sacks in his both hands, said DCP Gupta.

One plastic sack contained 10 boxes of capsules (Dicyclomine HCI, Tramadol HCI, and Acetaminophen) totalling 2,360 capsules (118 grams) and another plastic sack contained 120 bottles of 100 ml codeine-based syrup (24 gm codeine), she said.

He did not have any bill or prescription and could not provide any explanation about the source of the drugs, the police said.

Drug inspector Dr. Swapnil Patil, who was accompanying the ANTF team, confirmed that not carrying bills with the recovered pharmaceutical drugs bills or prescription was illegal as per NDPS Act, the police said.

After Manish Bhatle’s questioning, the police arrested medical store owner Devender and Nikhil, the police said.

Their questioning led investigators to Ankit Gupta, owner of wholesale shop of medicine, Ravi Medicare, the police said.

Medical Representative Kapil was the last person to be arrested in the case on May 15 from Veena Enclave, Nangloi, the police said.

Kapil disclosed that these drugs were provided to him by Rakesh, a resident of Udhyog Nagar, Delhi, who is still absconding, the police said.

The entire operation was closely supervised by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime; Surender Singh, Joint CP, Crime, and Mangesh Kashyap, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime.

