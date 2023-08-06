DRI arrests masterminds in 100cr worth smuggling racket operating through Mundra SEZ

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ahmedabad on Saturday arrested three masterminds of a smuggling racket operating through the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and recovered smuggled goods valued at Rs 100 crores.

The DRI said that these three accused were involved in the smuggling of E-Cigarettes, branded mobile accessories, premium branded shoes, bags, perfumes, and electronics items through the Mundra SEZ.

It said that the goods were attempted to be imported into India.

DRI said that it has already seized goods worth 100 crores in this case, in January 2023, including E-cigarettes, branded mobile accessories, premium branded shoes, bags, perfumes, and electronics items.

It said that the middlemen who attempted to assist the cartel in clearance of the consignment from the Indian Customs, have been already arrested earlier.

The official said that three accused have accepted their active role in the said smuggling and have been arrested under the provisions of the Indian Customs Act.

DRI said that further investigation is going on in the matter.

