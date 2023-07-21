'Dream Girl 2' promo: Ayushmann as 'Pooja' calls himself 'trophy' in fun banter with Ranveer's 'Rocky'

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Amping up the excitement and anticipation, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl 2' unveiled a new promo, that is bound to leave you in splits.

In the new promo, we witness the hilarious exchange between Pooja (played by Ayushmann) and Rocky (Ranveer Singh from Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani') in their epic conversation.

Dialing up the fun factor, Pooja finds herself engaged in a rib-tickling conversation with the enigmatic Rocky over a captivating phone call.

Expect hilarious misunderstandings, witty banter, and a comedy of errors that will have you on the edge of your seat, craving for more.

The promo opens with captivating beauty shots of Pooja in a red blingy saree, teasing us with her enigmatic presence. Suddenly, her phone rings, and she answers it with her signature charm. We hear Ranveer aka 'Rocky' saying, "Meri Rani (referring to the character in RRPK) mai Rocky bol raha hun", and the song 'What Jhumka' is played in the backdrop.

Rocky said, "Laal saree me kya zehar lag rahi ho (you are looking so hot in the red saree)". He further said, "4 saal ke baad aa rahi ho, World Cup ho kya (you are coming after 4 years, are you a world cup)", to which Pooja replied, “World Cup ka to pata nahi, trophy mai jarur hoon (I don't know about the world cup, but I am a trophy)".

Rocky further said, "kab aa rahi ho is Rocky ke world ko rock karne?, to which Pooja said that she is a 'festival' and is unveiling her first look on July 25. The banter ends with Rocky's excited voice, saying, "Can't wait to meet you my dream girl, please come please come".

With Pooja's captivating mystery and Rocky's endearing enthusiasm, 'Dream Girl 2' takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. The mention of Pooja as a "tyohar" (festival) adds an element of excitement, leaving us curious about the surprises she has in store.

And the promise of her "first look" coming soon only heightens our anticipation. The banter between Pooja and Rocky is filled with playful humour and witty comebacks, leaving us in splits. Pooja's infectious laughter and Rocky's charming persona create a delightful atmosphere that promises an entertaining ride.

The earlier promos of the much-awaited sequel had featured Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' character and Salman Khan's character from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

'Dream Girl 2' is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will release on August 25.

