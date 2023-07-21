Yemen's Al Ghaydah airport reopens after 9-yr suspension due to war

Sanaa, July 21 (IANS) The government in Yemen announced the reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport in the country's eastern province of Al Mahrah after a nine-year suspension due to the ongoing civil war.

The airport's reopening came as a result of successful rehabilitation efforts facilitated by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

This achievement is seen as a crucial step forward in war-torn Yemen, offering renewed hope for enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities despite the prevailing challenges, the report said.

During the airport's inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid said the reopening marked a significant milestone as it becomes the fourth international airport to come under government control and resume flights.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies, mainly a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

The war disrupted Yemen's food supply chain and caused widespread famine, bringing the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of collapse.

