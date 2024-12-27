Dr Singh’s absence will always be felt, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying his passing away “is a great loss to the nation and his absence will always be felt by the people of India”.

The Chief Minister said that during the 1990s, Dr Singh brought India's struggling economy back on track and gave the country an economic identity on the global stage. “We pray to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and admirers to bear this loss,” he said in a statement.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also expressed deep sorrow over Dr Singh’s demise. He said that Dr Singh was a great economist and a son of Punjab. “He was also a very good human being. Today, the nation has lost a great economist and a noble individual. He served the country in various significant roles. His passing away is a very tragic loss for all of us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha paid their respects by laying floral tributes at his body in New Delhi.

Bains praised Dr Singh's remarkable contributions to India's economic development, noting that he skillfully navigated the country out of a difficult economic situation and set it on a path of progress.

He also commended Dr Singh's humility, honesty, simplicity, and ability, which will continue to inspire generations to come.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also expressed grief, in a statement.

Paying tributes, he said Dr Singh was a great politician, visionary economist, and renowned educationist, who served as Prime Minister for 10 years. He said that the country has lost a great leader.

The state funeral of the former PM is scheduled for Saturday, before which his body will be kept for public darshan at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi.

The cremation will take place near Rajghat in the afternoon, at a location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

