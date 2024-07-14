DPS Dwarka student 'harassment': Delhi Education Minister Atishi assures action

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday assured that action would be taken with regard to the alleged harassment of students by Delhi Public School Dwarka over outstanding fees.

Asked about some parents' claim that their children were being subjected to harassment by the school authorities over the dues, Atishi, at a press meet here, said: "Action will be taken."

On Saturday, parents of at least 20 students of DPS Dwarka accused the institution of not allowing their children inside classrooms and publishing their wards' names on its official website over their outstanding fee dues.

According to some parents, the action followed their refusal to pay the revised fee, which, they claim, was increased "without following Directorate of Education (DoE) norms".

They said that the public display of their children's names breached their ward's Fundamental right to personal space and privacy.

Parents accused the school of harassing their children by demanding "unapproved" revised fees. "We have submitted numerous complaints since 2021 but got no relief," a parent had said.

"We moved the court against the DoE and the school... and the court ordered that parents will have to pay 50 per cent of the revised fee and names which had been struck off from the rolls should be immediately restored immediately but the school has no respect for the court order either," another parent had claimed.

