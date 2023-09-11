DoNER Ministry gears up for Special Campaign 3.0

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Monday said it is making all efforts to successfully implement the activities that will be undertaken under the Special Campaign 3.0.

The government will organise Special Campaign 3.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) to 31 on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in 2021 and 2022 on the same theme.

“It is currently gearing up for the pinnacle of its 10-year dedication to Swacch Bharat and will unfold sanitation based initiatives during Special Campaign 3.0 in October 2023,” the Ministry in a statement said.

“The upcoming Special Campaign 3.0 marks a significant milestone, coinciding with a decade of Swachhata based initiatives within the Ministry. This campaign promises to be extraordinary as the Ministry is planning a course of action by consolidating its past efforts. It will highlight initiatives that can be implemented in the coming years, with active participation from all the stakeholders,” it said.

The Ministry further said that it is committed to pursue cleanliness, reducing pendency in governance and enhancing public participation.

