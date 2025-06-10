Don’t worry about split, focus on revival of NCP-SP: Sharad Pawar tells party workers

Pune, June 10 (IANS) NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of merger or an alliance with Ajit Pawar faction saying that even though the party split in July 2023 it will be revived by fielding in new faces and youth. In his speech on the occasion of the party’s foundation day and to celebrate 26 years, Pawar senior told the party workers to be prepared for hard work to rebuild the party and not to worry about split.

He has thereby asked the party workers to simply neglect news about merger or an alliance with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar especially ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections.

“There was a split in our party, we didn't think there would be a split, but split took place in July 2023. There was a difference in some basic ideas and a split occurred. Those who are in the party they are committed to the party ideology. When the elections are held tomorrow, we will see a different picture. I was in power in 1980. At that time, elections were held and 50 to 52 MLAs were elected. In the next six months, only 6 MLAs remained with me. All the other 50 to 52 MLAs had left. When the elections were held after that, the number of legislators increased. After NCP was formed in 1999, the party once won 72. We were able to work in the state government. So don't worry about the split. If we remain united and maintain our commitment to the people, nothing will matter,” he said amid slogans raised by the party workers.

Pawar showered praise over the state unit chief Jayant Patil for his work. He was responding to Jayant Patil’s request to relieve him from his post for giving an opportunity to new faces.

“We will discuss with everyone and take a decision on this. While taking this decision, party workers from a new generation and new faces should be seen in every taluka and district. Thousands of capable workers are in our party. It is our responsibility to give them a chance, give them prestige and create a leadership that will run the state,” he remarked.

Pawar has asked the party workers to focus on the ensuing local and civic body elections and gear up preparations.

“Your focus should be on that for the next three months. Give a chance to capable people. We will meet again after the elections to be held in the next three months,” he said. He declared that the party will give 50 per cent seats to women in the upcoming local and civic body elections.

He also recalled and narrated that when he was the defence minister, he decided to recruit women in the armed forces.

“After girls got a chance, they worked to build trust among the people. This was seen even in the army.

"During Operation Sindoor, two women from armed forces proved this. If sisters get a chance, they can also show their talent. The Nationalist Congress Party has taken a strategic decision to give 50 per cent seats to women in the elections. The local body elections are in two-three months. Let 50 per cent women be elected in these bodies,” he shared.

Pawar senior also gave a roadmap to the party workers for its revival asking them to increase their outreach with voters and every section of society.

He stressed that even as the party is in opposition, it must be active in taking up issues faced by various sections.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader from Patan constituency Satyajit Patankar, who is the son of veteran party leader Vikramsinh Patankar, joined the BJP.

