Don’t question achievements, work of Marathi people: BJP, MahaYuti govt snub Nishikant Dubey

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The BJP and the MahaYuti government on Monday chose to distance themselves from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s “You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have?” jibe.

Mumbai BJP president and Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, stated in the Assembly on Monday, “The MP from Jharkhand must definitely present his argument that is within the law, but should not question the achievements and work of Marathi people. Marathi people do not live on anyone's pie.”

Shelar did not name Dubey citing the fact that he was not a member of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Shelar further said, “Maharashtra is a testimony to the prowess of Marathi people all over the world. Marathi people’s contribution to the GDP is quite substantial.”

He added, “The government's role is to protect the interests of Marathi people and ensure that injustice is not done to them."

Shelar went on to add that, “If the MP from Jharkhand does not know what the contribution of Marathi people is to the country's GDP, we will send him information about it.”

Shelar’s bid to clarify the position of the BJP and the MahaYuti government came after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed Dubey saying that, “In Mumbai, non-Marathi speaking people are living with Marathi people with dignity. This has set the BJP's base on fire, there are scoundrels like Dubey, who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere.”

Earlier, Dubey sparked controversy as in his fiery response to Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray, he said, “You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat all those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. If you are such a big 'boss', come out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Tumko patak, patak ke marenge.”

Dubey criticised the Thackeray brothers for targeting Hindi-speaking people in Mumbai.

Reacting to the ongoing row over Marathi language enforcement, Dubey accused the Thackeray cousins of "cheap politics" ahead of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections and questioned their selective outrage.

