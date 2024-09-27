‘Don’t blame my child’, says Raj Dy CM after his son’s video driving open jeep goes viral

Jaipur, Sep 27 (IANS) A day after Ashu Bairwa's video went viral on social media in which he was seen driving an open jeep while being escorted by police, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday said that he doesn't blame his son who is still studying in school.

"He is not even 18 years old yet. He was with his friends and the police vehicle was for security, not escorting,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Bairwa's son’s video went viral where he was seen breaking traffic rules and misusing the police escort.

In the video, Ashu Bairwa is seen driving the jeep with its hood down, enjoying the rainy weather with his friends. One of his friends was identified as Kartikeya Bhardwaj, son of Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj.

“I want to thank the PM for making me the Deputy Chief Minister. At least my son got a chance to see a good car just because a rich man gave him to drive the big car, I am thankful that people have started asking about my son too. A police car was escorting behind for police security. I do not blame my child,” the Deputy Chief Minister responded when questioned by the media persons.

He claimed that no traffic rules were flouted by his son. “The police were following the car for the safety of my child, not escorting him. I don’t blame my child because they were with school friends. There is no such thing in it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.