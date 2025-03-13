Dog spotted carrying infant's body in MP's Rewa; police zero in on cremation area

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Following a disturbing incident – in which a dog was spotted carrying the lifeless body of a newborn in its jaws in Rewa town, the police authorities have zeroed-in on their investigation into the Beehar river cremation area, a site where infants and newborns are often buried.

However, clarity on the case awaits the post-mortem report, a senior police officer in Rewa told IANS.

The officer noted that the exact age and gender of the infant remain undetermined, as the lower limbs below the torso were missing. Due to the Holi holiday, the post-mortem might be delayed by two days.

The police will thoroughly examine the case to rule out the possibility of foeticide. The unsettling incident in Rewa has drawn the attention of many.

A video of the incident, reportedly from Tuesday night in Kabadi Mohalla under the Civil Line Police Station, has surfaced and went viral on social media.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning residents nearby. Within a 2-km radius of the incident, there are four private nursing homes, all of which are under scrutiny, the police officer said.

The police are also tracking the dog's movements. The newborn's body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Eyewitnesses reported that the dog, after scratching the body, appeared to be searching for a place to consume it. Locals chased the animal, forcing it to abandon the body near Jai Stambh intersection before fleeing.

The police were alerted and recovered the remains late at night. This incident echoes similar tragedies in the area.

On February 20, half of a newborn girl's body, mauled by dogs, was discovered in Kulaura village under Semaria Police Station of Rewa. Part of her leg was missing.

Just days later, on February 25, another newborn's body was found at the new bus stand in Rewa.

Earlier, a newborn girl's body was similarly attacked by dogs at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Investigations into these cases are still going on.

