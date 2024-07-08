Divyanka's anniversary thought for hubby Vivek: 'Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai'

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya penned a heartwarming anniversary wish for her husband, Vivek Dahiya, on Monday as the duo marked eight years of marital bliss.

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, who is on a European vacation with her husband, shared a series of romantic pictures, posing against the picturesque backdrops of different countries.

The snaps are filled with love, and they are happily posing for the cameras.

The post is captioned: "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary... from us to us."

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Happy anniversary to the most amazing couple. Love you both." Another user said: "Angels' blessings."

A fan commented: "Happy happies, my favourite people."

Earlier, Divyanka had also shared photos and videos of her and Vivek paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland. She also gave a peek into the streets of Milano and the local cuisine.

Divyanka married her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor, Vivek, on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

Vivek has been a part of shows like 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and 'Kavach', and participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

