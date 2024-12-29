Divyanka Tripathi reveals the perfect year-end gift

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has shared a heartfelt moment with her fans as she reveals the best gift she received this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tripathi posted a series of photos and videos from her brother Aishwarya Tripathi’s wedding on Sunday. Alongside them, she wrote, "Best year-end gift the family got... #IshAishKiShaadi #IshiKeAish." In the photos, Divyanka and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, can be seen striking happy poses with the newlyweds.

The actress gave a glimpse of the grand wedding through her post. For her brother’s big day, Divyanka chose a maroon velvet saree paired with statement jewellery. In some of the pictures, she is seen posing with her family members. Divyanka also shared a video of her brother’s baraat on Instagram, where she is seen dancing her heart out with Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka captioned the post, "Bhai ki baraat pe diwaani behan!"

Divyanka and Vivek also dazzled with an energetic performance to iconic songs like “I Love You Bol Daal,” “Sona Kitna Sona Hai”, and “Main Tera Boyfriend.” The couple coordinated their off-white traditional attire for the occasion, with the actress stunning in a sharara suit, while Vivek looked equally dashing in a kurta pajama. Sharing the video on social media, Divyanka captioned it, "Sangeet dance for our lovely newlyweds."

Speaking about the actress’s work front, Divyanka Tripathi is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Zee TV's “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

In 2017, she participated in the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 8” and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she appeared as a contestant on “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,” where she was the runner-up.

On the personal front, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016, following Hindu traditions.

