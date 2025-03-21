Divya Khossla: When you watch Yaariyan, it looks like a painting

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Divya Khossla has recalled the most challenging yet rewarding moments during the filmmaking process of her film “Yaariyan,” which she says looks like a painting.

Released in 2014, Yaariyan stars Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Nicole Faria and Evelyn Sharma. The film followed Lakshya, Jiya, Saloni, Pardy and Neil, who study in a college in Sikkim and strive to win a competition in order to stop property developers from demolishing their campus.

“I feel that making a film is extremely difficult, and Yaariyan was, of course, very, very challenging. I tried to find places that had never been shot before—virgin locations—so I went to Sikkim and Darjeeling,” Divya said.

The filmmaker recalled “climbing mountain peaks, traveling inward and higher searching for locations that had never been seen on screen. And when you watch Yaariyan, it looks like a painting. Every frame—I actually designed them to look like a painting.”

“The entire process of filmmaking was very challenging. But beyond that, I was also a new mother—my child was just six months old when I started shooting.”

Looking back ten years, she realises how tough it was, trying to balance being a new mother while directing a movie.

“That was the most difficult part. But the most rewarding part was definitely the love the audience gave it. It made so much money at the box office and became a huge blockbuster.

Talking about re-living the “Yaariyan” with its re-release, Divya said: “The audience gave so much love to Yaariyan when it first released that my heart has been absolutely full. In fact, the re-release is my way of giving back to the audience who embraced it so wholeheartedly.

“I remember when I was shooting my second movie, Sanam Re, in Ladakh—in a very secluded place with hardly anyone around—some tourists came by, and a girl walked up to me and told me she had watched Yaariyan 56 times. I was so blown away! That’s the kind of love I received.”

She shared that even during the promotions of Yaariyan 2, when they visited colleges, Divya could see the nostalgia people had for Yaariyan.

“My heart has truly been full with all this love. Of course, the film launched me as a director and marked the beginning of my journey in the industry, so I am really grateful to the audience for all their love and support.” she added.

