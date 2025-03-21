Aly Goni says playing inspector Veer Pratap in ‘Khadaan’ pushed him out of his comfort zone

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Television actor Aly Goni has opened up about his role as Inspector Veer Pratap in the upcoming project “Khadaan,” calling it a significant departure from his usual roles.

The actor admitted that stepping into this character was a challenge, pushing him out of his comfort zone. Aly shared his excitement and the effort involved in portraying such a dynamic role, highlighting how it allowed him to explore new facets of his acting abilities.

Reflecting on his role, Aly expressed, “Playing the role of Veer Pratap Singh in Khadaan is truly special and close to my heart. The role demanded me to come out of my comfort zone and portray a role that I have never played before and try the suspense crime -thriller genre. It is a show which is truly fascinating, and I have loved every bit of the process from script reading sessions to research to shooting. I mean, the story does get one engaged, and I hope that audiences like the show.”

Rebecca Anand, who plays the character of Pragya, added, “Khadaan is a maze full of deceit, unresolved past conflicts coming and haunting Veer and Pragya as they try to unfold the mysterious village. As the show proceeds, the viewers will find different layers of Pragya due to an interesting turn of events and will hook the audiences to the edge of their seats.”

“Playing a grey character is always exciting—it’s a challenge to add layers and bring such roles to life, but I love it. Khadaan weaves multiple parallel stories, each with its own set of struggles and past demons. Viewers will be intrigued to see how the characters navigate their hurdles to find their own truth. Working with this team has been an absolute blast, and I hope the audience appreciates the hard work we’ve put in.” mentioned actor Karanvir Bohra.

Speaking about the show Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “With the launch of 'Khadaan', we're setting a new benchmark for original content on Hungama OTT. This gripping thriller showcases our passion for crafting stories that thrill, engage and captivate our udiences. At Hungama, we're committed to innovation and delivering exceptional entertainment experiences that inspire, delight and leave a lasting impact on our viewers.”

“Khadaan,” an intriguing investigation set in a small village, will be released on March 19, 2025, on Hungama OTT.

