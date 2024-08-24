Divya Dutta posts throwback picture with Dharmendra from Toronto

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture featuring veteran star Dharmendra and her mother while they were in Toronto.

Divya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture, when her mother was tying a rakhi to Dharmendra.

“What a precious pic this is.. ma tying rakhi to @aapkadharam ji.remember this was in toronto when we were at an award show..our connect started long back.. (sic)”

She shared that they hail from the same town in Punjab.

“As we hail from the same town in Punjab....and i still remember visiting his house as a child and meeting Masterji, as Dharamji s father was fondly called...with my mom and nana..i still remember the warmth...the love..and the punjabi chat n chai.”

Dharmendra had recently shared an adorable video of himself playing with a squirrel.

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, the squirrel is seen running on Dharmendra’s leg.

In the clip, he is seen saying: “Lovely. Look at this creature. So, loving! We should learn from these creatures.”

Known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as “Ayee Milan Ki Bela”, “Phool Aur Patthar”, “Aaye Din Bahar Ke”, “Ankhen”, “Shikar”, “Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke”, “Jeevan Mrityu”, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”, “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Raja Jani”, “Jugnu”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Dost”, “Sholay”, “Hukumat”, “Aag Hi Aag”, “The Burning Train”.

In recent times, he was seen in films such as “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” and “Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya”.

He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s “Ikkis” with Agastya Nanda. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

