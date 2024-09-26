Divya Dutta faces ‘horrendous’ situation at Mumbai T2 airport, lashes out at airline

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for ‘Veer-Zara’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Badlapur’ and others, had a horrible experience at the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram during the wee hours, and shared a short video from the airport. In the caption, she wrote how the airline didn’t give any prior notification about the cancellation of the flight, and the harassment that followed.

She wrote, “@indigo.6e ! Thankyou for a very horrendous experience in the wee hours. No notification of a cancelled flight. I’m checked in on a cancelled flight. The flight announcement reflects at the gate! No staff to assist! Huge harassment at t gate to exit and no staff from @indigo.6e @indigoairways present...and the high-headed approach to t passengers! My shoot got affected and I’m terribly upset”.

However, the video showed no passengers waiting near the departure gate, raising the doubts of it was an oversight on Divya’s part because if many passengers faced the similar situation there would have been a huge hullabaloo at the airport.

Divya made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film ‘Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna’, and later was seen in a string of supporting roles. She then grabbed eyeballs for playing the lead role of Zainab, a Muslim wife separated from her Sikh husband, in the 1999 Punjabi film ‘Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh’. The film was set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and emerged as a surprise hit. However, it was her role of Shabbo in the Yash Chopra directorial ‘Veer-Zaara’ which got her national attention, and there has been no stopping since then for her.

The actress garnered huge acclaim for her work in the biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in which she essayed the role of Milkha Singh’s sister.

