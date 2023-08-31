Divya Agarwal was 'hesitant' to take her 'Fuh se Fantasy' role

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Stepping into her most challenging role in the web-series 'Fuh se Fantasy', actress Divya Agarwal said initially like many other Indian girls, she was hesitant to portray the character of 'Anjali', a young woman brimming with desires and fantasies.

Known as the reigning queen of reality TV, Divya dauntlessly ventures beyond her comfort zone, captivating audiences with a mesmerising performance that has truly spellbound them.

In ‘Fuh se Fantasy,’ Divya takes on the character of Anjali. To breathe life into these intricate roles, she embarked on an extraordinary journey of embodying a bold and immersive transformation. '

Reflecting on her experience, Divya said: "At first, I reacted just like many other Indian girls--hesitant to reveal our true desires and wants. I attempted it once during a reality show, but the experience left me feeling embarrassed and ashamed. However, this new opportunity presented itself, and I realised that it was time for a change."

"We should be able to openly discuss our fantasies without feeling any guilt. I believe that by taking this step, I can inspire numerous girls to break free from these confines and pursue their aspirations. This is why I embraced this role – to empower other girls to feel confident in sharing their own fantasies," added Divya.

Following the success of its first season, which took audiences on romantic and fantasy escapades, the latest installment of the show features a star-studded cast including Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M. Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das and Anuj Sachdeva.

This season unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that delves into the myriad facets of love, passion, and fulfillment. With an artistic blend of enchantment and reality, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, entangled in enthralling scenarios that were once confined to their wildest imaginations, but now are coming true.

'Fuh Se Fantasy' is available to stream on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.