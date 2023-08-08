Dissatisfied with taste of food, 4 beat cook at restaurant to death

Jaipur, Aug 8 (IANS) The police in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district have arrested four persons for allegedly beating a cook at a restaurant to death as they were not satisfied with the preparation of the meal.

An official said on Tuesday that the four individuals involved in the incident were in an inebriated condition.

The incident happened on late Monday night when the accused persons came at the restaurant.

They got into an argument with the cook, claiming the food did not taste good, a police officer said, adding they later thrashed the cook, resulting in his death.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Deshmukh. He was shifted to hospital by the restaurant owner where he was declared dead.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, the police said.

