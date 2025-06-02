Discussed shared determination to combat terrorism: UK MP Priti Patel after meeting Indian delegation

London, June 2 (IANS) UK Conservative Party MP and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel has reaffirmed the shared commitment to combat terrorism during a meeting with the all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met Patel on Sunday and discussed mutual commitment to fight terrorism, UK-India defence and security links, enhancement of economic ties and the vibrant Indian diaspora which serves as the living bridge connecting the two countries.

During the meeting with Patel, the delegation shared India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism, conveying how Operation Sindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in fighting terrorism.

"A pleasure to meet with a cross-party delegation of senior Indian MPs. Significant areas of discussion covered our shared determination to combating terrorism, to UK-India defence and security links, our economic ties, and the living bridge between our two countries," Priti Patel posted on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad took to social media, highlighting the engagements with the Indian diaspora in which the delegation shed light on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor affirming India's resolute stance against terrorism.

"Today, alongside my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, I engaged with representatives of the vibrant and diverse Indian Diaspora at India House in London. We conveyed India's unwavering stance against terrorism, shedding light on the tragic Pahalgam attack," he said.

"Additionally, we briefed them on Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's resolute policy of combating terrorism in all its forms. We emphasized India's united stance and unwavering commitment to decisively counter terrorism, making it clear that any acts of terror will be punished with utmost resolve," Prasad posted on X.

Following the delegation's interaction with the Indian community in London on Sunday afternoon (local time), the members of the diaspora praised Operation Sindoor and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's leadership.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

After concluding visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, the Indian delegation arrived in London as a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.