Director Sampath Nandi offers prayers at Kukke Subrahmanyam temple on birthday

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) Well known Telugu director Sampath Nandi chose to celebrate his birthday on Friday by offering prayers along with his family at the well known Kukke Subrahmanyam temple located in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Taking to his X timeline on Friday, the director posted a video of himself along with his family performing rituals at the temple. He wrote, "Prayers..peace..positivity #kukkesubrahmanyamtemple #birthday #blessings"

Meanwhile scores of fans, film celebrities and production houses wished the gifted director and producer a happy birthday on social media.

Notable among those who greeted the director was the production house Sri Sathya Sai Arts, which is producing his upcoming film with actor Sharwanand titled 'Bhogi'.

Sri Sathya Sai Arts, in its timeline on X, said, "To the charioteer steering the #SharwaSampathBloodFest with vision. Wishing our dynamic director @IamSampathNandi garu a blockbuster birthday. #Bhogi is going to be a celebration of his high-octane storytelling.Charming star @ImSharwanand @anupamahere."

It may be recalled that Nandi, had, in the fag end of April this year, announced that Bhogi's shooting had officially begun.

Taking to his timeline on X, director Sampath Nandi had then released a video clip titled 'First Spark' and had said," Every drop of blood has a reason. Every fest carries a purpose. And #SharwaSampathBloodFest has a BLOODY name etched into it – #BHOGI! #Sharwa38 First Spark out now. SHOOT STARTS TODAY."

The first spark video clip gave one the impression that the film would be high on violence and action. In the video, there is a clip in which a hand is shown writing the phrase, 'A blood fest'. There are also visuals of a machete being made.

The video, apart from announcing the title of the film, also established the fact that the film's shooting had begun.

The film features two heroines -- Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. Sources in the know say that while Anupama will play the film's leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with his first-ever pan-India film, which was until now being referred to as #Sharwa38. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, the film plunges viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

In preparation for this intense role, Sharwanand has undergone a striking transformation.

Bhogi has production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo. The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

