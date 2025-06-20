IDF destroys over 35 missile storage and launch facilities in Iran

Tel Aviv, June 20 (IANS) The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has announced that over 35 missile storage and launch facilities in the Tiberias and Kermanshah areas of Iran have been destroyed in attacks conducted by more than 25 Israeli Air Force fighter jets on Friday morning.

"This morning, the Air Force completed a wave of attacks against military targets of the Iranian regime in areas such as Kermanshah and Tiberias in Iran, with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch. As part of the wave of attacks, more than 25 fighter jets attacked more than 35 missile storage and launch facilities in the Tiberias and Kermanshah areas of Iran," the IDF said in a post on X.

The IDF also mentioned that the Israeli Air Force attacked several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which intended to target its aircraft and disrupt their operations.

“This attack expands the IDF's freedom of aerial action in Iranian skies, following the breakthrough to Tehran. Fighter jets and aircraft of the Air Force continue to operate freely in Iranian skies and attack military targets of the Iranian regime in western and central Iran. The IDF will continue to work to increase freedom of air operations in Iranian skies and to achieve air superiority," said the IDF.

Additionally, the IDF stated that more than 50 Israeli fighter jets attacked selected targets of the nuclear weapons programme and industrial sites for the production of missile components in Tehran overnight.

In another development, the Israeli military stressed that it had recently attacked three missile launchers ready to be launched from Iran into Israeli territory and a military commander who was working to launch them.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that it had carried out a series of overnight airstrikes in Tehran, targetting dozens of sites linked to Iran's missile and nuclear weapons programmes. Among the key targets were military industrial facilities used for missile production and the headquarters of Iran's Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND).

"More than 60 Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets in Iran overnight (Thursday) with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch using approximately 120 munitions. During the night, several missile manufacturing industrial sites in the Tehran area of Iran were attacked," the IDF said in a post on X.

"These sites were built over years and were the industrial center of gravity of the Iranian Ministry of Defence. Among the sites attacked were military industrial sites for the production of missile components and sites for the production of raw materials used for casting rocket engines," the post added.

The IDF mentioned that as part of the attacks and its activities to damage the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project, the SPND headquarters building in Tehran was also attacked.

"The SPND headquarters is used to research and develop advanced technologies and weapons for the Iranian regime's military capabilities, which was established in 2011 by Fakhri Zadeh, the founder of the Iranian nuclear weapons programme," said the IDF.

The latest conflict between both nations began last Friday when Netanyahu announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targetted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival. This action prompted swift and aggressive retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

