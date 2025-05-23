Director Abishan Jeevinth meets Suriya; Says 'Something inside me healed today'

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Director Abishan Jeevinth, the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', on Friday turned emotional, as he disclosed that something inside him had got healed when actor Suriya called him by name and said how much he liked his film.

Taking to his timeline on X to share pictures of him and his team meeting actor Suriya, the young director, whose Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is setting cash registers to ring at the box office, wrote,"Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #touristfamily."

The director went on to say, "There’s a boy in me still watching v1000 (Vaaranam Aayiram) for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir!"

Meanwhile, Million Dollar Studios, one of the production houses that produced the film, announced on Friday that the film had now grossed over Rs 75 crores worldwide.

Taking to its timeline on X, it wrote, "#TouristFamily Hits 75+ CRORES WORLDWIDE GROSS. Overwhelmed with love. Thank you for making our wholesome family entertainer a worldwide success. Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth. A @RSeanRoldan musical."

It may be recalled that prior to Suriya, several top professionals from across film industries have congratulated the young director and his unit.

Those who have congratulated the film include Superstar Rajinikanth, ace director S S Rajamouli and actor and director Dhanush.

S S Rajamouli, in his post on the film, had said, " Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it…"

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

