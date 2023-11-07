Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states: SC clarifies

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that the directions issued by it against bursting of firecrackers were not just for Delhi-NCR but for also all states.

The court further directed the state governments to take appropriate steps to control air/noise pollution.

The bench of Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice M.M. Sundresh was hearing a batch of petitions filed seeking a ban on the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers in India.

This petitioner had filed the plea for the state of Rajasthan seeking orders from the top court to direct implementation of the previous orders.

"There seems to be a perception that your lordship's orderapplies only to Delhi-NCR, though it isapplicable throughout the country," the petitioner told the court.

While hearing the case, Justice Sundresh observed that there was a wrong perception that it was only the duty of the court when it comes to environmental matters

The court said that its earlier order must be taken note of by the state of Rajasthan. And the states must take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival season. The key is to sensitise people, the court said.

In 2018, the apex court imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers and later stated that the restrictions would continue and shall be duly enforced.

