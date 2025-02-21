Direct payments and timely support: Rohtak farmers laud 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme

Rohtak, Feb 21 (IANS) A huge number of farmers across the country are benefiting from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. While talking to them, their happiness can be easily felt. The farmers from Haryana's Rohtak say that since the scheme began, their economic condition has improved, and they have found a lot of relief in their farming activities.

Talking to IANS, a farmer Jagmendra said, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme launched by the Prime Minister is very good. It has many advantages. It helps with the purchase of fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, or for any household or farming needs. Since the instalments started, there has been some benefit. So far, 18 instalments have come. Sometimes there are delays, but the scheme is still beneficial, he added.

“Earlier, there were many difficulties. We didn't have money to buy fertilisers, seeds, or insecticides on time. We had to borrow or manage somehow. Now, money directly comes into our accounts, allowing us to purchase necessary items on time. The trouble of borrowing is much less now, and this scheme has provided relief to farmers,” added Jagmendra.

Another farmer Shiv Kumar said, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is very good. Money comes directly into the account, which is very helpful. This scheme is beneficial for farmers, as it provides funds for fertilisers, seeds, and other essential farming expenses. Earlier, it was difficult to arrange money for these things, but now this scheme provides considerable relief."

Farmer Manjeet shared his experience saying, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is excellent. It greatly benefits farmers. It is especially helpful for poor farmers, as it helps them manage their expenses. I want to thank the Prime Minister for this. Before this scheme, it was difficult to gather money for fertilisers and seeds. We had to collect funds before we could run the farming work. Now, the money directly comes into our accounts, which is very beneficial. Previously, we had to run around dealing with middlemen and officials, and we still didn’t get the full amount. Now, the money directly comes into our accounts, which we can withdraw for our expenses. So far, 18 instalments under the scheme have been credited, and the 19th instalment is coming. This is a great scheme, and all the information is available online, making things clear. I thank the Prime Minister for this."

Manjeet suggested that while the scheme is very beneficial, increasing the amount would make it even more helpful for farmers.

Upendra also spoke about the scheme's positive impact, saying, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme provides a lot of benefits. The money directly comes into the bank account, which is the best part. Earlier, middlemen would take away farmers' rights, but now the money directly reaches the accounts, and there is no need to deal with middlemen."

Dalveer Singh, working in the agriculture department, told IANS, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is excellent. It provides great help to farmers. Farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually. They can apply on the official website, where all the documents are submitted online. Afterwards, we verify those documents. The documents come to us on the portal, and then we approve them. Farmers can apply on this site to avail the benefits of the scheme."

He added that there are no specific criteria for the scheme; all farmers who own land are eligible. However, government employees, pensioners (with more than Rs 10,000 pension), doctors, etc., are not eligible. The benefit is transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). In previous schemes, farmers had to face many hassles, but now this problem has been eliminated. This is a great scheme, and the Rs 6,000 annually can be used for fertilisers, insecticides, and farming needs."

Dalveer Singh said that the scheme aims to uplift farmers. The money helps them to carry out farming activities better. Earlier, farmers did not have the money to buy fertilisers and seeds on time, but now, they receive Rs 2,000 every four months, which is helpful, he added. Farmers who owned land before February 1, 2019, or inherited land after their father's death (provided the matter is not in court) can apply for this scheme.

