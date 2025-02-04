Dipshikkha Nagppal on working with Kamya Panjabi in 'Ishq Jabariya': We’re often considered for similar role

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Dipshikkha Nagppal has come on board the cast of Sun Neo's show, "Ishq Jabariya". She has been roped in to play the role of Devi Sahay. What makes the project special is that Dipshikkha Nagppal will finally be seen sharing screen space with Kamya Panjabi for the first time.

Although the two actresses have known each other for more than fifteen years, it is the first time they will be working together.

Spilling her excitement about working with Kamya Panjabi, Dipshikkha Nagppal said, “Kamya is a fantastic actress with a strong personality. When we met on the set of Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo, we hugged, and now it's finally happening—we’re working together! We've known each other for over fifteen years but never had the chance to collaborate. Usually, when a role comes up, it's either Kamya or me who gets selected, as we’re often considered for similar characters. But for the first time, we’re sharing the screen, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The actress added, “Working with her is so much fun because when two strong personalities come together, it creates an exciting dynamic. She is not only a brilliant actress but also a wonderful person. I’m really looking forward to our scenes, and the few we’ve shot so far have been an absolute delight.”

Kamya Panjabi plays the role of Mohini on the show.

"Ishq Jabariya" revolves around Gulki, a spirited young woman determined to follow her dreams. Despite her controlling stepmother’s attempts to hold her back, she stays focused on her goals.

Apart from Dipshikkha Nagppal and Kamya Punjabi, the show also features Siddhi Sharma, Lakshay Khurana, Vriddhi Tiwari, Pankaj Motla, Raghav Gosain, Pallavi Pradhan, Pranoti Pradhan, Akshaya Bhingarde, Shagun Matta, Zara Kabir, Adnan Khan, Varun Parashar, and Afzal Khan in key roles, along with others.

Bankrolled by Shyamasheesh Bhattacharya and Neelima Bajpayee under the banner of Shakuntalam Telefilms, 'Ishq Jabariya" has been helmed by Sahib Siddiqui.

