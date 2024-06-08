Dinesh Lal Yadav wishes his 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' co-star Pakkhi Hegde on her birthday

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) One of the most popular Bhojpuri star, Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, showered love on actress Pakkhi Hegde, who recently celebrated her birthday, by sharing an unseen picture.

The former BJP MP, who recently lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Azamgarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh, took to Instagram, where he has 1.8 million followers, and shared a picture with Pakkhi, who celebrated her birthday on Friday.

The snap shows Dinesh wearing a white T-shirt and brown blazer, while Pakkhi is holding him close, donning a white outfit.

Nirahua captioned the post: "Many many happy returns of the day #happybirthday #godblessyou #keepsmiling."

The duo, Nirahua and Pakkhi, have starred together in several Bhojpuri films, including 'Nirahuwa Rikshaw Wala', 'Pratigya', 'Pariwar', 'Khiladi No. 1', 'Rang De Basanti Chola', 'Saat Saheliyan', 'Dushmani', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural', and 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati'.

Meanwhile, Nirahua's upcoming projects include 'Nirahua Hindustani 4', 'Fasal', and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3'.

He was also a part of the financial thriller web series 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', which stars Gagan Dev Riar as the lead Abdul Karim Telgi and features Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Pakkhi last featured in the Star Plus show 'Rajjo', which starred Celesti Bairagey, Rajveer Singh, and Gungun Uprari in the lead roles.

