'Dilli ke Dil Mein Modi', BJP steps up attack on AAP ahead of polls

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an aggressive campaign targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the battle for Delhi intensifies ahead of the February 5 elections.

On Thursday, the Delhi BJP unveiled a series of posters and social media posts targeting the AAP government’s track record while projecting itself as the only solution to the capital’s woes.

One poster declared: "Now, Delhi’s air will also be clean, and every household will have access to safe drinking water because BJP is coming to power in Delhi."

The BJP accused the AAP government of mismanagement and neglect in several key areas. The party labeled the AAP government as "Aap-da for Delhi" and alleged, “In the rain, Delhi turns into a city of lakes; Mohalla Clinics have turned into clinics of deaths; AAP promised schools but opened bars instead; less medicine, more alcohol; The capital is parched for clean drinking water, while pothole-riddled roads endanger lives;” Garbage mountains have sprung up in the streets since AAP-controlled MCD took charge.”

The BJP asserted that it will fix these issues and will replace “Aap-da” with efficient governance.

One poster emphasized the benefits of a "double-engine government," claiming that a BJP-led administration in both Delhi and the Centre would ensure faster and more effective development.

“Delhi’s development will gain momentum when there is a double-engine government. Dilli ke dil mein Modi,” it said in one of the posts

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020 with huge margins. In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi Assembly and the Congress was wiped out.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP has pulled out all stops to turn the tables. Also in the fight is the Congress, which is going alone. The grand old party is trying to make its presence felt in the national capital where it could not win a single seat in the Assembly. It is targeting both the BJP and the AAP. Congress was in alliance with the AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

