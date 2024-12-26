Diljit Dosanjh goes trekking, balances work with fun in nature’s lap

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh knows how to balance work and fun. The actor-singer, who has been winning hearts owing to his Dil-Luminati Tour, went on trekking.

Recently, he took to his Instagram and shared pictures and videos from his trekking. In the pictures and the videos, the actor-singer can be seen having a gala time.

He wrote in the caption, “Let’s Go”.

Earlier, Diljit addressed the “conspiracy” that has been alleged against him over the spelling of the Indian state of Punjab. The actor-singer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and spoke about the same. He penned a long note in which he also spoke about how English is a very tricky language, and can particularly cause trouble to those whose first language is not English.

He wrote, “Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab’ in a tweet then it becomes a conspiracy. In a tweet from Bengaluru, I forgot to mention the Indian flag after writing ‘Panjab’, it became a conspiracy”.

He further mentioned, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab’, it will remain ‘Punjab’. Panj Aab - 5 Rivers. Bravo, those who create conspiracy around the usage in a language of the Englishmen. You know what, I will write ‘Panjab’. How many times do we prove that we LOVE INDIA. Bring something new, or is creating conspiracy is what you get paid for? #Vehley”.

Prior to that, the actor-singer declared that he won't organise live shows in India until the concert infrastructure in the country is sorted so that it makes it worthwhile for the attendees as well. Several clips of the actor-singer have gone viral on social media in which he could be seen talking about the need to improve the infrastructure for live shows in India.

Meanwhile, Diljit is set to conclude the India leg of Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana on December 31. The singer announced the new show on Monday through his Facebook account.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.