DIIs invest Rs 3.5 lakh crore in Indian stock market in first half of 2025

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have remained bullish on the Indian stock market through the first half of 2025, pouring in over Rs 3.5 lakh crore despite global uncertainties and market fluctuations.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), DIIs invested a total of Rs 3,54,861.75 crore in Indian equities between January 1 and June 25 this year.

Remarkably, domestic institutions maintained consistent inflows throughout each month of the period.

The monthly breakdown shows DIIs invested Rs 86,591.80 crore in January, followed by Rs 64,853.19 crore in February.

In March, the inflow stood at Rs 37,585.68 crore, while April and May saw investments of Rs 28,228.45 crore and Rs 67,642.34 crore, respectively.

Between June 1 and June 25, DIIs further added Rs 69,960.63 crore to Indian equities.

Analysts attribute this sustained investment trend to strong domestic economic fundamentals.

A recent report by S&P Global Ratings projected India’s GDP to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY26, supported by above-normal monsoon expectations and a more accommodative monetary policy outlook.

In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) displayed mixed sentiment, largely driven by global volatility.

FIIs offloaded Rs 87,374.66 crore in January and Rs 58,988.08 crore in February.

However, they turned net buyers in the subsequent months -- investing Rs 2,014.18 crore in March, Rs 2,735.02 crore in April, and Rs 11,773.25 crore in May.

Yet again, in June (till June 25), FIIs sold shares worth Rs 5,670.92 crore, making them net sellers for the month.

Despite global headwinds, the Indian stock market has delivered solid returns in the first half of 2025.

Benchmark indices have maintained their upward trajectory, with the Nifty gaining around 7 per cent and the Sensex rising over 6 per cent during this period.

