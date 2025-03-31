Digital Jan Shakti initiative crucial step towards securing India’s digital future: Govt

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Amid rising cyberthreats and online scams, the new Digital Jan Shakti initiative will become a crucial step towards securing India’s digital future, said Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence.

Seth said this while inaugurating the Digital Jan Shakti initiative by CyberPeace, a leading cybersecurity non-profit organisation, in collaboration with InMobi, India’s first unicorn.

The pioneering initiative is aimed at enhancing digital safety and cybersecurity skills amongst the youth and underserved communities across India.

“The 'Digital Jan Shakti' initiative is a crucial step towards securing India’s digital future. In an era where cyber threats are evolving rapidly, I congratulate InMobi and CyberPeace for this initiative which will empower our youth and underserved communities with cybersecurity skills,” said Seth.

He added that the initiative “is not just necessary; it is imperative, and these efforts will go a long way in bridging the digital divide and ensuring no citizen is left vulnerable to online scams.”

Aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a safe and productive internet, the ‘Digital Jan Shakti’ initiative aims to empower India’s youth and underserved communities with cyber resilience.

“In the wake of rising cyber threats, particularly alarming scams like ‘Digital Arrests’, this effort seeks to build awareness, foster secure online practices, and create a digitally vigilant society, said Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, InMobi.

“Our first phase will reach over 10,000 beneficiaries and will be a nationwide bottom-up movement,” she added.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace said the 'Digital Jan Shakti' initiative is a transformative step towards creating a cyber-resilient India.

It will equip youth, women, and underserved communities with critical cybersecurity skills.

The first workshop of the initiative, conducted in Ranchi, attracted enthusiastic participation from over 500 underserved individuals, who engaged in interactive sessions on critical cybersecurity topics such as safe online behaviour, learning best practices for protecting personal information, recognising phishing scams, and maintaining privacy on social media platforms.

