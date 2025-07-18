Digi Yatra hits 15 million downloads, aims to serve 80 pc of air travellers by 2028

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) Digi Yatra has crossed 15 million application downloads, underscoring the platform’s potential to revolutionise the airport experience for millions of passengers through biometric-enabled, contactless airport journeys, it was announced on Friday.

With soaring adoption, Digi Yatra which is a a self-sovereign identity (SSI) based ecosystem utilising facial authentication technology, continues to redefine the future of air travel by ensuring privacy-first, efficient, and hassle-free movement through Indian airports, Digi Yatra Foundation said in a statement.

Since its inception in December 2022, Digi Yatra has facilitated more than 60 million frictionless journeys, seamlessly integrating advanced facial authentication technology at 24 airports nationwide.

With an average of 30,000 daily app downloads and an expected 16.5 million downloads by August 2025, the platform continues to set new standards in digital travel innovation, cementing its position as a trusted companion for millions.

By 2028, Digi Yatra aims to serve nearly 80 per cent of domestic air travellers in India, up from the current 30-35 per cent, while exploring integrations with airlines and online travel agencies to streamline boarding pass sharing.

“Reaching the 15 million user milestone is a strong reaffirmation of the growing trust in Digi Yatra’s vision to deliver a seamless, secure, and future-ready travel experience. In 2024, initiatives like the ‘d-KYC’ campaign, expansion to Tier-II airports, helped us connect with a wider audience,” said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra Foundation.

As we look ahead, our focus remains on expanding our footprint, improving user features, and setting new global benchmarks in passenger identity management, he mentioned.

Digi Yatra is set to expand its footprint by introducing its biometric-based system at four additional airports, namely, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Srinagar, in the coming months.

Additionally, the platform is rolling out support for all 22 official Indian languages, enabling passengers to navigate airport processes in their preferred language.

The upcoming ‘Digi Yatra 2.0’, currently in testing, will further enhance functionality and extend support for international travel, pending coordination with regulatory bodies.

Through its strategic collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) under the One-ID X Digi Yatra framework, the platform is aligning with global standards to facilitate smoother international travel.

