DIG Anusuiya transferred to public security branch in Bihar

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Bihar Home Ministry has transferred Home Guard and Fire Brigade DIG Anusuiya Ransingh Sahu to the public security branch in the state police.

She will hold the post of deputy director in the department.

The decision was taken after Anusuiya wrote a 13-page letter to the Bihar government and levelled serious corruption charges against the DG of Home Guard-cum Fire Brigade Shobha Ahotkar.

Earlier, IG Vikash Vaibhav had also levelled similar allegations against Ahotkar.

For the past six months, the relations between Sahu and Ahotkar have been strained.

Sahu claimed that since she had pointed out irregularities in the tendering process in the home guard and fire brigade, shecame under the radar of Ahotkar.

Anusuiya claimed that Shobha was allegedly framing her in the irregularities she had pointed out.

Trashing the allegations, DG Ahotkar said that she had written six letters against Anusuiya to the home department. She used to proceed on leave without informing anybody besides using government vehicles during the leave period

and defaming the department.

She went to the IG office and threatened to frame false cases.

