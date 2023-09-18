Did you use Goa ATM for Gujarat, Karnataka polls: Chodankar asks Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) Hitting out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for reportedly calling Chhattisgarh and Karnataka the Congress’ ATMs, a senior leader of the grand old party has asked him whether the ten states ruled by the BJP were the party’s ATMs.

“The way Pramod Sawant and his party colleagues are expressing frustration after seeing the unity of INDIA bloc, it is evident that they will go to any level to further divide our nation for their vested interest,” former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said.

“With an eye on the Lok Sabha polls, BJP ruled states have started announcing doles and special schemes as they know there is anti-BJP wave. Currently they are trying to spread hatred by targeting Opposition parties. People of the nation know how frustrated they are and hence will not fall prey to any of their tactics,” Chodankar, Permanent Invitee, Congress Working Committee, said.

“Pramod Sawant should tell whether the BJP has muscle and money power with 10 ATMs in the states ruled by it. In Goa we have seen how its Ministers are using muscle power to stifle the voice of the people and create fear in their minds,” Chodankar said.

Chodankar asked Sawant whether he used the Goa ATM for Gujarat and Karnataka polls.

“The BJP made collections from various business houses for the Karnataka polls and crores were taken from contractors for the Gujarat polls. I hope Sawant will clarify on his own ATM,” Sawant alleged, adding that people also want to know if any person from the teaching profession has become a collection agent.

“Everyone knows how one bidder was told to give crores of rupees for the project, which he was supposed to start in the interest of sugarcane farmers. Even the common man knows how casinos, contractors, businessmen, builders and hoteliers were extorted for election expenditure,” Chodankar said.

“Even after taking huge commissions, many contractors were not spared from extortion by the BJP. They were forced to shell out huge amounts for the Gujarat elections” Chodankar said.

